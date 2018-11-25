Abu Dhabi GP: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It wasn't easy from the start, the engine had a bit of an issue which meant we lost a few places in the opening lap. It was a good launch but then I think it went into some sort of protection mode, we switched a sensor off and it seemed to be ok for the rest of the race. Once we had sorted the problem I was able to get on the attack and enjoy some really nice overtaking, especially passing Bottas. I don't think he saw me on the inside so we ended up touching, luckily we both escaped with no damage. It is hard to follow here so although I got close, I never really had a shot at getting past Seb. I struggled in the closing laps a bit because I couldn't see. My visor was covered in oil from the back of Pierre's car, if I wiped it, it made it worse, it was like driving through fog. Luckily the tyres held on until the end and I managed to finish my season with another podium. Everyone is ready for a bit of a break now, so we will take some time off once testing is complete, and come back refreshed and ready for a new challenge in 2019."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I would have loved to sign-off this chapter with a podium, so I can't be ecstatic with fourth and there is a little disappointment there. I led for a while which was fun but staying out put me out of touch with the leaders. I don't think we had much of a choice, maybe we could have pitted early and kept track position but nobody thought the supersofts would hold on like they did. The pace advantage after I pitted was strong but it fell away quite quickly and I couldn't make a big enough impact on Max or the leaders. My thoughts are still on the race but once I cool off I will reflect on the last five years with the Team. I would have loved a championship with them but Red Bull brought me my first pole, victory and podium. Everything I have done in F1 is down the them and I'm incredibly grateful for that. The moment before the race with everyone in the garage showing their love and appreciation was really cool and that's certainly something I will never forget. I thank the Team for the last five years and Red Bull for the last 10. I would have loved to drink out of my shoe and celebrate with the Team one last time, but now I close this chapter with thanks and love for everyone in the Red Bull family."

Christian Horner: "Third and fourth is a strong way to finish the season. Max recovered after his engine went into safety mode after getting very warm at the start of the race and fought his way back into position. Fortunately Hulkenberg wasn't injured in what looked like a nasty accident that brought out the safety car and thereafter both drivers had strong pace. Daniel started on the harder tyre and was able to lead the race for 14 laps and then rejoined behind Max who was then able to pass Bottas and looked like he had very similar pace to Sebastian and Lewis ahead. Daniel was initially able to use the benefit of his new tyres and was able to close up, but unfortunately couldn't capitalise to be on the podium today. This race signals the end of five years with Daniel and we're sorry to see him leave. He's been a fantastic member of our team and we want to thank him for all that he has contributed. It also brings the end to our relationship with Renault, 59 victories 160 podiums and 8 world championships - it's been a long and successful partnership. But as one chapter closes, another one opens and we're already excited about 2019. It's been a great performance by the Team all season and I'm delighted that the pit stop crew won the DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award."