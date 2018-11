Brazil GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I was pretty happy with the car as soon as I jumped in it this morning, which isn't usually the case around here and showed in the first session. The car felt good but I had a bit of traffic on my quick lap, so I feel the time can still improve a little bit. As this circuit generally doesn't suit us I don't have any major expectations for qualifying, our focus is on the race. My long run pace looked OK, the second session was compromised a little bit so I couldn't do everything I wanted but it felt alright. With only a few tweaks tomorrow I'm confident we can get the set-up where I want it. I was delayed getting out on track this afternoon due to a small oil leak and we wanted to make sure that was fixed and therefore shouldn't cause any further issues. Looking at the weather, I think today was supposed to be the worst and it didn't rain, so I'm not sure we will get any help in that respect."

Daniel Ricciardo: "It was a pretty good afternoon and we made a good step forward between FP1 and FP2. It's always a tricky track to get the car set-up perfectly as it's quite demanding on the tyres. We struggled a bit with that this morning but we found a sweeter spot in FP2. This afternoon we had a decent car but we are still three tenths off, so pole is probably a bit of a stretch in these conditions. The others haven't turned it up yet either but our race pace seems solid and that will be our main focus due to the grid penalty. I've known about the penalty since last week as the turbo was unfortunately damaged when a marshal used a fire extinguisher on the car in Mexico. I've come to terms with that and I'm ready to try and qualify well, race hard and make the best of the weekend."