Ricciardo hit with grid penalty

Having claimed two weeks ago in Mexico that his car was cursed, things don't appear to have improved for Daniel Ricciardo in the interim.

In the wake of his retirement from the Mexico City event, just a handful of laps from the end, Red Bull has opted to change the turbocharger on his car.

As a result, the Australian, who has retired from four of the seven races held since the summer break, will head into tomorrow's qualifying session aware that he face a 5-place grid drop.

Despite his retirement in Mexico, the popular Australian took a sensational pole, out-pacing his teammate who had dominated all three practice sessions.