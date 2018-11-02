Ricciardo confirms he'll contest final races of the season

Having punched a hole in a wall in Austin following his third DNF since the summer break, it was inevitable that the Australian's reaction to another retirement in Mexico would result in a more drastic reaction.

Sure enough, the popular Aussie hit out.

"I don't think 'frustration' is the word anymore," he told reporters. "Everything feels hopeless. You know, honestly, now where I am, I don't see the point of coming on Sunday, I don't see the point of doing the next two races.

"I haven't had a clean race or weekend in so long," he continued. "I'm not superstitious or any of this bullshit, but... the car's cursed. I don't have any more words.

"Things are happening on Sundays which I've got no more explanation for," he added. "The car... I'll let Gasly drive it, I'm done with it."

However, taking to Instagram, Ricciardo has assured fans that he will see it through, and will contest the Brazilian and Abu Dhabi races.

“What's going on social world, just wanted to say G'day... and firstly address a few things from Mexico," said Ricciardo in a brief video.

"First one's first," he continued, "I will be doing the last two races, that's what I'm about, it aint about that other life.

So, yeh... it's been about massive highs and lows this year, more lows unfortunately. It's been frustrating, I won't lie, but I owe it to myself and to all the guys that work their butts off, to give it two more cracks before we see each other off. So I will be there, and... Yeh, just needed a few days off really. It feels good."

Red Bull which has been keen to rule out talk that the majority of his retirements followed his announcement that he was leaving the team for Renault in 2019, subsequently tweeted the video.