Schumacher to contest F2 with Prema Racing

Prema Racing has announced that Mick Schumacher will continue his partnership with the team for 2019, making the step up to the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

The move comes of the 19-year-old's sensational year in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship, where he scored eight wins, seven pole positions and 14 podium finishes en route to capturing the overall title.

With so much achieved, the move to F2 represented the next natural step for Schumacher who has been a part of the team since 2016 and experienced the full single-seater ladder featuring Formula 4, Formula 3 and now Formula 2.

In all his racing endeavours, his progress has been relentless which highlights a very good potential for the upcoming challenge.

"I'm really looking forward to contesting my next season with Prema in FIA Formula 2," said Schumacher, "a logical step on my sporting path in my view, because I want to further improve my technical experience and driving skills. For me, it was very clear to go into Formula 2 with Prema.

"I can't thank the Prema family enough for what we achieved together as a team, especially this year, how we continued to develop together. I'm also really excited to drive the Formula 2 tests in Abu Dhabi."

"We are proud to welcome Mick to our Formula 2 operation for 2019," said Rene Rosin, Prema Racing Team Principal. "He is an extremely talented and dedicated racer, working with him is a pleasure and we can't wait to begin this adventure together. This series is not an easy one due to its learning curve for rookies especially with the introduction of the new car, but we think that Mick has the maturity and skills needed to make it. We are excited for the start of the next chapter in his career and we are happy to be part of it."