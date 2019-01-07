Site logo

Ferrari confirms Arrivabene's departure

NEWS STORY
07/01/2019

Ferrari has officially confirmed that Mattia Binotto is its new team principal with immediate effect, as Maurizio Arrivabene leaves.

Following reports in the Italian media earlier today, tonight Ferrari issued the following statement:

After four years of untiring commitment and dedication, Maurizio Arrivabene is leaving the team. The decision was taken together with the company’s top management after lengthy discussions related to Maurizio’s long term personal interests as well as those of the team itself.

Ferrari would like to thank Maurizio for his valuable contribution to the team’s increasing competiveness over the past few years, and wish him the best for his future endeavours.

With immediate effect, Mattia Binotto will take over as Scuderia Ferrari’s Team Principal. All technical areas will continue to report directly to Mattia.

The announcement comes just over a month before the Maranello outfit takes the wraps off its 2019 contender.

