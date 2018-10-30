Kubica linked with development role at Ferrari

With on-track testing heavily restricted, teams are forced to rely more and more on simulator work.

In the last couple of seasons Ferrari has led the way, with the Italian team’s efforts over the course of Grand Prix weekends heavily reliant on long shifts on the simulator back in Maranello over the course of the weekend, and in a number of cases understood to have proved a turning point in the outfit’s fortunes as it tried all manner of set-up changes.

However, with Daniil Kvyat heading (back) to Toro Rosso for 2018 and Antonio Giovinazzi heading to Sauber, the Italian team is in need of an experienced development driver, especially for its simulator work. Step forward Robert Kubica.

Although the Pole is said to be on Williams list of 'possibles' for 2018, despite securing extra funding it is unlikely Kubica will be able to match the sort of funding available to the likes of Sergey Sirotkin.

Though nothing has been agreed it is understood that Kubica is being lined up by Ferrari, somewhat ironic when one considers the Pole was due to join the Italian team in 2012, a dream move wrecked by his rallying crash in early 2011.

Having made it clear that he is not willing to wait until December for a decision from Williams, as was the case last year, over recent race weekends the popular Pole has been talking more and more about switching to other series.

Whether Kubica is willing to settle for what would essentially be a simulator role remains to be seen, but having the role with Ferrari on the CVs certainly hasn't compromised Kvyat or Giovinazzi's prospects.