Stroll to make Racing Point debut at Abu Dhabi test

Ever since the consortium led by his billionaire father, Lawrence Stroll, purchased the team, there has been anticipation as to when exactly Lance Stroll would leave Williams for the Silverstone-based outfit.

Indeed, ever since the team was saved, there has been speculation that a sudden switch would trigger an in-season game of 'musical chairs; involving three or four teams and its drivers.

However, Racing Point boss Otmar Szafnauer, has confirmed that Stroll will not be racing for the team this year, and will not make the move until after the final round of the season when he will take part in the post-season test at Abu Dhabi.

"I think Abu Dhabi it would be good to have the second driver in the car to get some mileage," he said, according to Motorsport.com.

"The Abu Dhabi test is all about next year," he added. "Although it is with this year's car, it is with next year's tyres, so it is all about understanding next year's tyres."

Asked if Esteban Ocon is guaranteed the Racing Point seat for the remainder of the season, he replied: "Yes, for sure. There is no reason not to."

Meanwhile, Red Bull is understood to have blocked Renault's bid to have Daniel Ricciardo in site for the Abu Dhabi test.

"I'm not allowed to test," the Australian told reporters at the weekend. "I can't drive for Red Bull and they won't let me drive for Renault.

"It's ok," he added. "I can have a holiday."

