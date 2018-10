Mexico GP: Practice team notes - Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel: "Today it was difficult to make the car work the right way. However, it was interesting to compare the packages this morning, while during the afternoon session we focused more on preparing for the qualifying session and the race, which was good. On the fast lap though, we struggled to find the right balance and squeeze everything from the tires. The difficult part is that there is no grip and downforce, so it's pretty slippery and the tires don't work the right way. So, I think this is why, in some cases, you can see big gaps in lap times. We'll try to fix everything for tomorrow. This will be the main job to do. I believe everybody can still improve for tomorrow, and we'll try as hard as we can, but I think the key point will be the tires".

Kimi Raikkonen: "This track has always been tricky to start with, because of the very low downforce, and today it was no different. It was a normal Friday in Mexico, with very limited grip on the track, so it's easy to make mistakes and flatspot a tire. Because of this, we had a lot of vibrations in the car, which is not ideal, but towards the end it was getting better. How good we are against the others we'll see tomorrow. For sure we improved through the session, but there is still some work to be done".