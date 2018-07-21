Site logo

Marchionne successor to be discussed

NEWS STORY
21/07/2018

Directors of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) are to meet today to discuss who will succeed Sergio Marchionne as CEO, the Italian-Canadian currently on medical leave following surgery to his shoulder.

The meeting follows reports yesterday that the 66-year-old - who was due to retire early next year - will not be returning to his role as CEO at FCA or president at Ferrari.

His most likely successor at Ferrari is Louis Carey Camilleri, former chairman of Philip Morris International and Ferrari board member, while John Elkann, a controlling shareholder at Ferrari and FCA, will likely be the new chairman, according to Automotive News Europe.

Though he has ruffled feathers at Maranello, Marchionne has been instrumental in seeing the Italian team's revival as it once again becomes a serious title contender, at the same time he has bought the legendary Alfa Romeo name back to F1.

His imminent departure will be a blow too for FCA, Marchionne having saved Fiat from near-collapse in the mid-2000s and subsequently being the driving force behind the acquisition of Chrysler.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2018. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss