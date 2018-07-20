German GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "In summary, a pretty good Friday. I feel like we have a good balance with the car which shows by topping Practice 2. It was a nice surprise to start so competitively here but we have to remember it is only Friday. The others will be quicker for Qualifying but certainly a better than expected start. We are looking competitive ahead of tomorrow, along with this we need to wait and see how the weather is going to behave as this could have a big impact. I haven't had a chance to do a proper long run yet but the feeling is good for now. We lost a few laps due to a small oil leak this afternoon but this was quickly fixed and I managed to get a few laps in at the end of the session to make sure everything was fine. The tight parts of the track, sectors 1 and 3, feel good and I think our pace shows in these areas. Let's hope we are in a similar position or at least close tomorrow."

Daniel Ricciardo: "The pace was pretty good today. This morning I was quick and Max was fastest this afternoon while I focussed on long runs. We are looking quite good but obviously, I will be starting somewhere down at the back on Sunday due to the engine penalties. The priority today was to get a good race car as the reality is that Qualifying will be irrelevant for me and we're going to be passing a fair few cars on Sunday. The race run I did just now was pretty good and the car feels strong. Whether one car starts at the front and one car at the back, if we have a fast car it is still motivating for Sunday. I prepared myself before the weekend knowing that I would probably take the penalties here and I'm actually pretty excited to come through the field and have a bit of fun, so I'll find the right perspective from it all. For me it will be satisfying and for everyone watching it should be pretty fun as well."

Check out our Friday gallery from Hockenheim, here.