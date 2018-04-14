Ericsson penalised

Marcus Ericsson, who qualified 20th for tomorrow's Chinese Grand Prix, has been handed a 5-plance grid penalty and 3 penalty points.

Ironically, the Swede was penalised for not slowing while a double yellow flag was being waved in the aftermath of a spin by his Sauber teammate, Charles Leclerc.

Having heard from Ericsson and a team representative and reviewed the video evidence, "which clearly showed that the driver attempted to set a meaningful lap time after passing through a double waved yellow marshalling sector, contrary to the requirements set out in the Race Director’s Event Notes (10.1) in breach of Article 12.1.1 i", Ericsson was handed the 5-place grid demotion and 3 penalty points thereby bringing his 12 month total up to 5.

The stewards took into consideration the fact that Ericsson made no attempt to significantly reduce his speed in the area of a double waved yellow flag in breach of Appendix H, Article 2.4.5.1 b).

