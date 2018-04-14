Site logo

Chinese GP: Combined times (all practice sessions)

NEWS STORY
14/04/2018

Combined times from all three practice sessions for the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:33.018 131.091 mph
2 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:33.469 0.451
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.482 0.464
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:33.515 0.497
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.823 0.805
6 Hulkenberg Renault 1:34.313 1.295
7 Magnussen Haas 1:34.329 1.311
8 Perez Force India 1:34.445 1.427
9 Ocon Force India 1:34.456 1.438
10 Sainz Renault 1:34.473 1.455
11 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:34.537 1.519
12 Alonso McLaren 1:34.632 1.614
13 Sirotkin Williams 1:34.741 1.723
14 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:34.849 1.831
15 Vandoorne McLaren 1:34.977 1.959
16 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:34.991 1.973
17 Stroll Williams 1:35.375 2.357
18 Leclerc Sauber 1:35.497 2.479
19 Ericsson Sauber 1:35.624 2.606
20 Grosjean Haas 1:35.718 2.700

