Chinese GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
13/04/2018

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.999 129.723 mph
2 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:34.358 0.359
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:34.457 0.458
4 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:34.537 0.538
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.668 0.669
6 Vettel Ferrari 1:34.861 0.862
7 Magnussen Haas 1:35.178 1.179
8 Sainz Renault 1:35.616 1.617
9 Grosjean Haas 1:35.718 1.719
10 Hulkenberg Renault 1:35.800 1.801
11 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:36.037 2.038
12 Alonso McLaren 1:36.044 2.045
13 Perez Force India 1:36.051 2.052
14 Ocon Force India 1:36.351 2.352
15 Sirotkin Williams 1:36.691 2.692
16 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:36.715 2.716
17 Leclerc Sauber 1:36.723 2.724
18 Vandoorne McLaren 1:36.756 2.757
19 Ericsson Sauber 1:36.909 2.910
20 Stroll Williams 1:37.277 3.278

