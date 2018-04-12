Chinese GP: Power Unit elements

Details of drivers power unit elements used prior to the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE Hamilton Mercedes 1 1 1 1 1 1 Bottas Mercedes 1 1 1 1 2 2 Vettel Ferrari 1 1 1 1 1 2 Raikkonen Ferrari 1 1 1 1 1 1 Ricciardo Red Bull 1 1 1 1 1 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1 1 1 1 1 1 Perez Force India 1 1 1 1 1 1 Ocon Force India 1 1 1 1 1 1 Stroll Williams 1 1 1 1 1 1 Sirotkin Williams 1 1 1 1 1 1 Hulkenberg Renault 1 1 1 1 1 1 Sainz Renault 1 1 1 1 1 1 Gasly Toro Rosso 1 1 1 1 1 1 Hartley Toro Rosso 1 2 2 1 1 1 Grosjean Haas 2 2 2 1 1 1 Magnussen Haas 1 1 1 1 2 2 Alonso McLaren 1 1 1 1 1 1 Vandoorne McLaren 1 1 1 1 1 1 Ericsson Sauber 1 1 1 1 1 1 Leclerc Sauber 1 1 1 1 1 1

Note: Drivers are limited to just three Internal Combustion Engines this season, and also three Turbochargers and MGU-Hs. However, in the case of Control Electrics, Energy Store and MGU-K they are limited to just 2.