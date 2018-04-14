Site logo

Chinese GP: Saturday Free - Times

14/04/2018

Full times from the final free practice session for the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:33.018 131.091 mph
2 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:33.469 0.451
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:33.761 0.743
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.969 0.951
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.057 1.039
6 Magnussen Haas 1:34.329 1.311
7 Perez Force India 1:34.445 1.427
8 Ocon Force India 1:34.456 1.438
9 Sainz Renault 1:34.582 1.564
10 Sirotkin Williams 1:34.741 1.723
11 Hulkenberg Renault 1:34.841 1.823
12 Alonso McLaren 1:34.851 1.833
13 Vandoorne McLaren 1:34.977 1.959
14 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:34.991 1.973
15 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:35.061 2.043
16 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:35.079 2.061
17 Stroll Williams 1:35.375 2.357
18 Leclerc Sauber 1:35.497 2.479
19 Ericsson Sauber 1:35.679 2.661
20 Grosjean Haas 1:35.756 2.738

