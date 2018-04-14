Site logo

Chinese GP: Qualifying - Times

14/04/2018

Full times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:31.095 133.859 mph
2 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:31.182 0.087
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:31.625 0.530
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.675 0.580
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.796 0.701
6 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:31.948 0.853
7 Hulkenberg Renault 1:32.532 1.437
8 Perez Force India 1:32.758 1.663
9 Sainz Renault 1:32.819 1.724
10 Grosjean Haas 1:32.855 1.760
11 Magnussen Haas 1:32.986 1.891
12 Ocon Force India 1:33.057 1.962
13 Alonso McLaren 1:33.232 2.137
14 Vandoorne McLaren 1:33.505 2.410
15 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:33.795 2.700
16 Sirotkin Williams 1:34.062 2.967
17 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:34.101 3.006
18 Stroll Williams 1:34.285 3.190
19 Leclerc Sauber 1:34.454 3.359
20 Ericsson Sauber 1:34.914 3.819

