Singapore GP: Practice notes - Force India

Sahara Force India completed a busy practice programme in Singapore with 119 laps covered between the two cars during the day.

Sergio Perez: "I feel very happy with how things have gone today. We had some new parts on the car and everything appears to be working well. It was probably our best Friday of the year in terms of what we learned and the improvement we made with the car. Qualifying is very important here so we need to make the most of tomorrow. There is still room to improve and I think we can be strong in qualifying. I'm enjoying things so far and it's great fun driving these cars around this circuit."

Esteban Ocon: "It was a busy day on my side of the garage with lots of different parts to test. The first session was not so easy, but we found a good direction in the evening session so I'm feeling positive overall. The car has improved a lot during the day and we have done lots of homework in preparation for tomorrow."

Robert Fernley: "It was a very hot and humid day, but one in which we managed to achieve all our objectives. We had quite a comprehensive test programme which we split between the two cars. The aim was understanding the new aerodynamic updates and the mechanical test items on the car: from this perspective, both cars ran reliably and we got all the data we needed. Sergio was happy with the car throughout the day, while Esteban was much happier with the changes we made in FP2. There's a lot of track evolution and that is something we will need to keep in mind when looking at the data tonight. There is still a lot of work to do, but we're confident we can find some more performance ahead of qualifying tomorrow."