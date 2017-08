Lessons learned say Force India pair

Clear the air talks, a bike ride around the Autodromo Nazionale and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel on hand to keep things friendly, four days after their controversial clashes at Spa-Francorchamps, Force India's Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon insist their fighting days are over.

"It is important to move forwards," said the Mexican. "We can't afford to lose more points. I'm very sure it won't happen again."

"We had a talk," added his French team 'mate'. "It's time to forget it and work hard for the team."

"We both know that we have done wrong in the past for this team," said Perez, "my main target is not thinking to run away. Working with Esteban is still possible. It can be a successful partnership and I am not thinking of moving elsewhere."

"I won't argue because it is all behind us now and we want to move forward," added Ocon. "We crossed the line and we cannot do that in the future for the purpose of the team and for us. We have to move forward, we had a talk this morning together just us two, and it is time that we forget all that, that we work hard for the team.

"That is what is important and that is what they deserve: that we behave as professionals and we want to keep challenging the others, keep pushing them and keep that fourth place to the end."

"I went to Esteban's room and I had a talk with him," revealed Perez. "The engineers had their view, it was pointless going through each incident, as everyone has their point to say, so we said let's just move on together, let's forget the past and go forwards together.

"I believe a new relationship can start from now on and I hope from now on we can start working as a team and put the interests of the team first. We both came to that agreement and it was quite simple.

"What we cannot afford is to lose more points," admitted the Mexican. "Things change really quickly in F1. We see other teams are closing up, so we definitely need to score, especially in strong races like Spa and Monza as they are probably the strongest races for us.

"We have to make sure we score as many points as we possibly can, that is for the good of the team. Everyone works so hard at the team and factory. We have to take the maximum out of car, that is how we do it, and we have to definitely make sure we do it properly."

In light of the team's decision post-Belgium to deny the pair the right to race one another, Ocon said: "We have to get the bosses' trust back, and then maybe they will let us race again."

Fact is, the pair have the same equipment and are very evenly matched, hence the fact that they usually find themselves fighting over the same piece of tarmac.

It is inevitable that before too long they will once again find themselves battling for position, the question is, team orders or no team orders, can the Pink Panthers see through the red mist?