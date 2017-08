Pink Panthers to provide early fireworks at Monza?

Sebastian Vettel is sure to have fun tomorrow when he sits between the Pink Panthers at the official FIA press conference that gets Italian Grand Prix weekend underway.

Known for his mischief making, the German is sure to take advantage of the fact that he will be seated between Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon just four days after the two clashes during the Belgian Grand Prix that resulted in a safety car which almost cost Lewis Hamilton victory, a double points finish for the Silverstone-based team and the Frenchman taking to social media to accuse his teammate of trying to kill him... twice.

In the wake of the incidents, Force India has told its drivers they are no longer free to race one another and that in future preference will be given to the driver most likely to achieve the best result, a move which itself will surely only further inflame the situation.

Kudos to the FIA's Matteo Bonciani who no doubt scheduled the controversial line-up, especially the added touch of including Vettel in the mix.

The second part of the press conference, features a far less controversial line-up, with Romain Grosjean, Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz in attendance, the FIA having missed a great double feature by leaving Kevin 'suck my balls' Magnussen out.

Friday's two-parter, features, Maurizio Arrivabene, Frederic Vasseur and Toto Wolff in part 1, and Robert Fernley, Gene Haas and Claire Williams in part 2.