Mallya: Drivers aware of new policy

29/08/2017

Following the two controversial incidents during the Belgian Grand Prix - the latest in a long line of clashes going back to Canada - Force India's two drivers, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, are no longer free to race one another.

In other words, from here on in, preference will be given in each race to the driver best placed to achieve the best result.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, team co-owner, Vijay Mallya, said he believed his Pink Panthers had learned their lesson.

"It's hard to look back on the race at Spa, knowing we had the pace to score a lot of points, and came away with only two," he said. "At least we are back on track this weekend and we get an immediate chance to put the disappointment behind us.

"Monza is another quick track on which we expect to do well: like in Baku and Montreal," he continued, ironically tracks at which the pair have previously clashed, "the layout of the track should play to our strengths.

"At this stage of the season, it's crucial we make the most of every opportunity to score points. We have made both drivers aware of the new team policy designed to prevent incidents like the ones in Spa from reoccurring.

"As a team, we have a responsibility to defend our position and I am sure we will finish the season without any further issues. We have been competitive on every track so far and we intend to continue our strong season with another good performance in Monza."

