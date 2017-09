Italian GP: Race notes - Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat: "A bit of a complicated race. Our battle today was with Haas and Renault; nobody else was really in reach here, especially the Mercedes-powered teams. I managed to get past Hulkenberg, but after that I was stuck behind Magnussen for quite a long time... It's really hard to follow other cars! I kept trying to get past him but he had clean air in front of him, so it was not possible... This is all we could do today and it's now time to start thinking about Singapore, a track that suits us better. Once this said, it will still be a difficult fight to end up in the points!"

Carlos Sainz: "Not where we wanted to finish, but today we struggled simply because we don't have a good package to go racing here in Monza... It's not just about lacking a bit of power but, because of that, we needed to take out a lot of downforce, which meant that in the corners we were very slow and on the straights we were only okay, but not fast enough. We just didn't have the pace to score any points here – it's a shame, because this means that I break a statistic that I liked this year: I can't say that I've finished in the points every time I've finished a race any more. It was always going to be a very tough weekend, but now we move onto Singapore, where we should be more competitive and I look forward to fighting for points again!"

Franz Tost (Team Principal): "Because of this track's characteristics, with very long straights, we were aware from the very beginning that this was going to be a difficult race weekend for us. We simply didn't have the pace to score any points here and nothing unexpected happened in front of us – all the cars that finished ahead of us were supposed to finish where they did. Unfortunately, we were never in a position to be within the first ten cars, neither in yesterday's qualifying or in today's race. I hope that we can recover in Singapore, at a track with high downforce which should suit our car much more."