Sainz seeking team equality

Other than the odd 'freak' result, such as Lance Stroll's drive to third (almost second) in Azerbaijan, it is a forgone conclusion that the first six places most weekends will be filled by the Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull drivers, over-enthusiasm permitting.

With the Force India duo of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon regularly claiming points finishes, the only regularly viable points available for the midfielders to fight for are those for ninth and tenth.

Likely to remain at one of those midfield scrappers for the foreseeable future, Carlos Sainz is frustrated and feels that at least half the field should be in a position to fight for podium finishes.

"I believe in equality, a lot more equality," he told Motorsport.com. "I believe Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull, they need to keep winning the championship.

"But I believe it should be a bit more exciting," he continued. "It should include at least half of the field in a possible, potential podium battle. At the moment it's not happening. There's no chance. None of the midfield teams can do a podium under normal circumstances.

"I believe if you do a perfect weekend, like for example I did in Monaco, I should have a chance of scoring a podium, if I've done everything perfect. Grosjean in Austria did a very good weekend and still finished P6.

"I believe there should be a bit more opportunities to shine for the midfield teams that at the moment we don't have."

Although offering no solution of his own, when asked if a budget cap might level the playing field he said: "I don't know. I don't understand about politics so I'm not going to include myself in this discussion. But I believe they need to find something, a solution, to bring lap times closer between all 10 teams."

Of course, it is the nature of the beast, all team sports will see those with the best finances obtain the best results, which in turn leads to improved prize money, sponsorship and thereby the pick of the best team members.

On the other hand, had he got the Red Bull gig one wonders if the Spaniard would be quite so keen on equality for all.