Hungary GP: Qualifying notes - Sauber

A challenging qualifying for the Sauber F1 Team ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson finished Q1 at the Hungaroring in P18 (Wehrlein) and P20 (Ericsson).

Marcus Ericsson: "First of all, I want to thank my car crew for changing the power unit in between FP3 and qualifying. They did a great job to send me out on time. Then, qualifying was a bit unfortunate, as I got yellow flags on my final lap in Q1. Of course, a disappointing ending of Q1 as I think there was a bit more to be had by the end."

Pascal Wehrlein: "I am satisfied with today's result because I was able to get back into the car in good shape after yesterday's crash. The mechanics did a great job overnight fixing the car, and I am grateful for the hard work they put in."