Hungary GP: Practice notes - Sauber

In today's practice sessions ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Sauber F1 Team introduced the first parts of its aerodynamic update, including new bodywork and a cooling system. During the two practice sessions, mechanical and aerodynamic tests were conducted on both Sauber C36-Ferrari. The collected data is currently being analysed to determine the full scope of the update. Pascal Wehrlein crashed out of FP2 in lap 17, hitting the barriers. He was taken to the medical centre for a routine check, and is unharmed.

Marcus Ericsson: "The day started off quite well for me. We were able to make some improvements on the car side with the new aero update, although it is not visible on the timesheets yet. The car felt good in terms of driving from the beginning of FP1 onwards. FP2 was a bit less smooth than the morning session, so we are now working on understanding how to optimize the car's setup for tomorrow and Sunday."

Pascal Wehrlein: "Of course, I am disappointed about having crashed into the barrier during FP2 - fortunately, I am feeling ok. We did have some positive moments before that in testing the new aero update. We are now working on looking into the data to understand the causes of the incident in more detail. I hope that we will be able to perform well for the rest of the weekend."