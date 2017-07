British GP: Practice notes - Sauber

During both practice sessions at the British Grand Prix, the Sauber F1 Team went through the planned programme. In the morning the focus was on aero tests, whereas the second practice session was about tyre work on soft and supersoft tyres. The data collected will now be analysed in order to make improvements for the rest of the weekend. Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein completed 53 laps each.

Marcus Ericsson: "Overall, it has been a relatively productive day of testing for me. We were able to complete the planned programme without having any issues, tested different downforce levels and did other set-up work. I had a lot of fun driving, especially in the high-speed corners. On the other hand, our performance is surely not satisfying, so I hope that we can find more performance for the rest of the weekend."

Pascal Wehrlein: "I had issues with the engine today, as was the case in Spielberg last week. We still managed to run through our programme and tried out various car set-ups. In the afternoon we focused on short runs and a long run. I hope that things will go better tomorrow and on Sunday."