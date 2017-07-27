Sauber Honda partnership cancelled

Sauber has announced that its planned partnership with Honda next season is cancelled.

"The technological partnership between the Sauber F1 Team and Honda, which was intended to start from 2018 onwards, is no longer in place," said the Swiss outfit in a statement this afternoon. "The new Sauber engine partner will be announced shortly."

"It is very unfortunate that we have to discontinue the planned collaboration with Honda at this stage," added new team principal, Frederic Vasseur. "However, this decision has been made for strategic reasons, and with the best intent for the future of the Sauber F1 Team in mind. We would like to thank Honda for their collaboration, and wish them all the best for their future in Formula One."

While there have been doubts about the deal for some time it is unclear whether Sauber instigated the cancellation of the deal or Honda.

Indeed, the Japanese manufacturer, which currently supplies McLaren, is understood to have set a deadline for later this year at which point it will decide whether it is to continue in F1, while the Woking outfit has set a similar deadline.

Interestingly, such announcements are usually coordinated, but thus far Honda has yet to comment.