Lauda: Halo a mistake

If any racing driver is entitled to express his opinion on safety in motor racing, it is three-time world champion Niki Lauda, who not only survived a horrific crash at the Nurburgring that saw him given the last rites, but came back weeks later to resume his epic title fight with James Hunt, and several years later claim a third drivers' title.

Though never an active campaigner for safety like Jackie Stewart, the Austrian fully appreciates that the sport must take whatever steps are needed to ensure driver, and spectator, safety.

Nonetheless, he fears that the Halo, to be introduced next season, is a step too far and that it compromises the DNA of the sport.

"We tested the Halo, the Red Bull Aeroscreen and Ferrari's Shield as a cockpit protection," he told Auto Motor und Sport. "None has convinced 100 percent.

"You have to make the right decision in such a situation," he added. "The halo is the wrong one.

"The FIA has made Formula One as safe as it gets," he insists. "Also the danger of flying wheels is largely eliminated, because the wheels are always more firmly attached. The risk to the drivers has become minimal.

"We are just trying hard to get new fans for the sport with fast cars and getting closer to the spectators, and now this is destroyed by an overreaction."

The Shield, which the FIA opted for after initially pushing for the Halo, was dropped after just one public trial, Sebastian Vettel claiming that it made him feel dizzy.

Earlier, this week, at the Strategy Group meeting, despite the fact that of the ten teams only Ferrari was in favour, the FIA forced through the introduction of the device next year on safety grounds.