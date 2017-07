Hamilton hints at retirement

As the records tumble, and Lewis Hamilton heads towards a fourth title, surely Michael Schumacher's previously unimaginable tally of seven must be within reach for the Stevenage Rocket.

However, just hours after the scenes of euphoric jubilation that followed his fourth successive British Grand Prix win, the Briton hinted at following his previous teammate, Nico Rosberg's, example and quitting the sport.

"When you set a goal and succeed and have this belief inside of you, it is such a great feeling," he said. "I don't know why I drive as I do, I just feel blessed that I do. The happiest I am, except when I am with my family, is when I have the car on a knife edge.

Asked if he won the title, whether he might quit like Rosberg did so suddenly last year, despite having another year on his contract, Hamilton said: "I can't really say what's going to happen six months from now, except to say I am loving racing. I don't know what is going to happen.

"I love driving and you could say it's unlikely, but you can't say what frame of mind I will be in at Christmas. Hopefully, it will be really good. Even getting another championship, it won't be a case of hanging up my gloves. I will always want to get more, even when I do stop. Right now I'm just focused on getting that fourth.

"I am loving racing," he insisted, "and I am driving better than I have ever driven. I have said that in the past, perhaps with less conviction, but within myself I know that right now I am at my best and I want to stay there."

Referring to the crowd reaction that followed that fourth successive win at Silverstone, a win which equalled Scots legend Jim Clark's record of five British Grand Prix victories, he said: "I don't think any driver gets such energy from the fans. It lifts you up.

"From the start, I could see the crowd and every time I looked from the corner of my eye I could see everyone standing up cheering... every single lap, everyone standing and cheering. I feel that is them egging me on and you don't see that anywhere else in the world."

Having established a strong brand, should Hamilton decide to call time on F1 he would not be lost for opportunities to branch out into other fields, and while he has made no secret of his interest in music, having created his own studio, he also has contacts in Hollywood having made cameo appearances in a couple of movies, not to mention the fashion industry.

