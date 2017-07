Wolff hits out at Grosjean

Toto Wolff has hit out at Romain Grosjean following the Frenchman's criticism of today's decision by the Stewards at Silverstone.

While not quite using the old adage about 'people in glass houses', the Mercedes boss suggested that the Frenchman, newly elected as a director of the GPDA, should take a long, hard look at himself.

Unhappy that the Briton was not punished by the Silverstone Stewards, and insisting, contrary to their findings, that he was impeded by Hamilton, Grosjean suggested that their decision was influenced by the fact that the Briton is fighting for the title, the Haas driver claiming that different drivers get different treatment from officials.

"There are some that moan all the time," Wolff told reporters, when advised of Grosjean's comments. "They just continue moaning. I don't want to even comment.

"If Romain Grosjean comes out and starts asking for penalties for other drivers, you should look at his track record. He should be happy he is driving in F1," he added, a clear reference to the Frenchman's early reputation in the sport, his red-mist recklessness resulting in a race ban after causing a major incident at Spa in 2012 which could have claimed Fernando Alonso's life, and which led to Mark Webber describing him as a "first lap nutcase".