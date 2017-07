Grid penalty for Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo, who comes off the back of a run of five successive podium finishes, including a win in Baku, has been hit with a 5-place grid penalty for tomorrow's British Grand Prix.

Overnight, Red Bull elected to change the gearbox on his car, before it had reached the mandatory six consecutive events.

The penalty will come as a blow to the Australian who has suffered only two DNFs this season, a fuel pressure issue in his home race and a brake issue in Russia.

However, it will also cause concern on the other side of the Red Bull garage where teammate Max Verstappen has failed to finish five of the last seven races.

