Alonso hit with grid penalty

Once again, before a wheel has turned, Fernando Alonso heads into a Grand Prix weekend with a grid penalty.

The Spaniard has opted to revert to the Spec 3 engine he tried in Baku and again last Friday in Austria - before switching to the Spec 2 version - and though the switch doesn't incur a penalty, helped by the fact that most of the components involved were used previously, a new energy store - his fifth of the season - means yet another penalty.

To make matters worse, Honda is anticipating that further changes will be required following today's sessions necessitating more grid penalties for both Alonso and teammate Stoffel Vandoorne.

On the other hand, it is also anticipated that, in view of the nature of the Silverstone circuit, McLaren and Honda might bring forward some of these changes in order that the penalty is served here rather that at the next race which takes place on the notoriously difficult to overtake Hungaroring.