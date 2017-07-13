Changes to Silverstone

Ahead of the British Grand Prix, a number of minor changes to the track have been confirmed.

The depth of tyre and TecPro barriers has been increased in places around the outside of Turns 1 (Abbey), 2 (Farm), 6 (Brooklands), 9 (Copse), 15 (Stowe) and 16 (Club).

While new double kerbs have been installed on the exit of Turns 9 (Copse) and 18 (Club), a new debris fence has been installed on the left between Turns 14 (Chapel) and 15 (Stowe).

Once again there are two DRS zones, the detection point of the first is 25m before Turn 3 (Village), with the activation point 30m after Turn 5 (Aintree).

The second detection point is at Turn 10 (Maggotts) with the activation point 55m after Turn 14 (Chapel).