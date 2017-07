F1 Group hits back at Silverstone decision

The F1 Group has hit out at the BRDC after its decision to trigger the clause in its contract to host the British Grand Prix.

While the move was expected for weeks - since January if you follow Pitpass - the reality has left many within the sport reeling, not least the F1 Group, which was quick to issue its own statement criticising the move and its timing, which comes 24 hours before an event showcasing the sport takes place in London, and 48 hours before the race weekend kicks off at the Northamptonshire track.

The F1 Group's statement reads as follows:

"The week leading up to the British Grand Prix should be a week of great celebration for F1 and Silverstone.

We deeply regret that Silverstone has chosen instead to use this week to posture and position themselves and invoke a break clause that will take effect in three years' time.

We offered to extend the current deadlines in order to focus on everything that is great about Silverstone and Formula 1.

Regretfully the Silverstone management has chosen to look for a short-term advantage to benefit their position.

"Our focus is still to preserve the British Grand Prix, we will carry on negotiating with the promoter in good faith and in private to reach a fair and equitable solution."