No further action over Hamilton Q3 incident

Lewis Hamilton will keep his pole position for tomorrow's British Grand Prix after the Stewards at Silverstone declared no further action was warranted following an incident in Q3 today.

On board footage suggested that the Briton, who was about to begin a hot lap, may have impeded Romain Grosjean who was just about to finish one.

Feeling the Mercedes driver had cost him the chance of a better time, the Frenchman asked "what was that?" before suggesting the German team invest in a better GPS system in order that they better position their driver.

Speaking post-session, Hamilton insisted he had not impeded Grosjean, a view clearly shared by the Stewards.

