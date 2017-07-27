Honda: Sauber partnership "no longer in place" but "commitment to F1 remains"

Though their statements were not coordinated, Honda has confirmed that its planned partnership with Sauber for 2018 and beyond has been cancelled.

However, at a time the future of the Japanese company's future in F1 is in doubt, Honda insists its "commitment to Formula One remains unchanged".

"This project, that originated after an initial proposal from Sauber, has been called-off due to differences in the future direction between Honda and Sauber, recognized during the preparation process for power unit supply systems," said Honda in an official statement issued shortly after that of the Swiss outfit.

"We had built a good relationship with Sauber, and had been looking forward to entering the 2018 F1 season together," said Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Motor Sports Division, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

"However, during discussions after management changes at the team, we reached a mutual agreement to call-off the project due to differences in the future directions of both parties. We would like to thank Sauber for their cooperation, and wish them all the best for their future.

"Despite this announcement," he added, "Honda's passion for motorsports and strong commitment to Formula One remains unchanged."