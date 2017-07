British GP: Race notes - Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team has finished the British Grand Prix in Silverstone in P14 (Marcus Ericsson) and P17 (Pascal Wehrlein). Both Sauber drivers put in maximum performance based on their strategies.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was a fairly good race for me. I maximized the performance of the car and my lap times were decent, especially during the second half of the race. Of course we want to be higher up and fight for points, but our pace was not competitive enough for that this weekend. We did manage to make the best of it - the team did a good job in improving the car set-up throughout our stay in Silverstone. We have to keep pushing now in order to have a stronger weekend in Budapest."

Pascal Wehrlein: "The race did not go as we hoped it would. When the safety car came out at the beginning of the race, we made the decision to complete the mandatory pit stop and change to medium tyres. I then returned to the pit one lap later in order to switch to soft tyres, with the goal to drive on them until the end of the race. Unfortunately the tyres lost more and more grip, due to which I had to change again. I hope that we have a better weekend in Budapest."