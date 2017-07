British GP: Race notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It is a positive day, I am happy to finish the race and get some solid points once again. We got a bit lucky with Seb's puncture at the end and I pitted to be safe as I knew I had enough room behind me. The front left didn't feel great and having seen what happened to the Ferrari we played it safe. If I had seen Kimi pit at the end I may have stayed out to try and get a jump on him but we made the precautionary stop to make sure we finished. With a lot of fast rights here it takes its toll on the front left so we knew there would be issues late on. At the beginning I knew I was quite a bit slower than Seb so I just did my best to stay in front and have some fun, it was the only thing I could do and luckily he didn't manage to pass me on track, after that little battle my race became a bit lonely. Our pace was pretty good and the car felt competitive during the race, it felt better than it did in qualifying so now we need to understand why we struggled yesterday. Fourth is a good result, probably one place better than we expected which is always nice. We have some upgrades coming in Hungary which I am hoping will make some steps towards being able to fight with the top two teams."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I hope they showed a lot of that on TV. I just felt like the whole race I was overtaking cars and I hope the fans enjoyed it. We made up a chunk of positions early on and then I got a bit greedy, went off track and ended up at the back again. It was great fun coming back through the field and I gave it everything. I caught Hulkenberg with a few laps to go and then Seb had his issue which handed me fifth, so danke Sebastian. I've been really happy with how I've been putting my Sundays together for the last handful of races, it's been strong and to get fifth from the back today I really couldn't ask for more. Last week I was the hunted and this week the hunter, I love the fight of this sport and today I felt I could really enjoy that. I would give this race ten out of ten in terms of fun. I think you could say that in the last six races the Honey Badger has certainly shown up on Sunday and it's been great fun."

Christian Horner, Team Principal: "It was a great performance from both of our drivers at Silverstone today. Max thankfully ran to the finish and provided a lot of entertainment in his rigorous defence in his duel with Sebastian which was firm but fair racing. Stopping early on a one stop strategy we always thought the tyres would be quite marginal at the end. As soon as we saw Kimi having issues with his tyre, without being able to have track position on him, we decided to make the stop and Max did a good job in bringing the car home and seeing the chequered flag for the first time since Monte Carlo. Daniel's recovery drive today was excellent, making a lot of places in the early laps he then lost out at Luffield and had to do it all again and to go from 20th to fifth was a great turnaround from yesterday's problems."