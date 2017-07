British GP: Qualifying notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It was a lonely qualifying for me and we ended up pretty much exactly where I expected. We were lacking the speed and therefore unable to get close to the Mercedes and Ferraris but the car still felt good so I had fun out there. Fifth was the best we could have done today and I achieved that. I'll start tomorrow in fourth which of course is better but I never like to rely on penalties for other people to help, I wish I was there just on pace. We shall wait and see what the weather brings tomorrow, hopefully some rain as I think I have a better chance of challenging for a podium in the wet. At the beginning of Qualifying it looked like it could have been a nice chance to get up front but unfortunately the track dried out. I want to be realistic and not dream so I'm hoping my luck has changed and I can have a good, fun race tomorrow and bring the car home. I am not talking about podiums or winning for now. If something happens to the cars in front then we can challenge for a better result."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I'm not 100 percent sure what happened yet but it is a suspected turbo failure. I lost a bit of power down the straight and heard some weird turbo noises, I thought I could nurse it back to the pits but then it all switched off and we couldn't save it for the session. I'm just disappointed not to show more of what we could do in qualifying as these conditions should have given us a bit more of an opportunity. We were quick straight out of the box today and I was P1 before the failure, so we look pretty good on the intermediate tyre. Tomorrow is where the points are, we've got to work hard to get back in there but it is what it is. Mixed weather could hopefully help me out but I think in either these or dry conditions we can fight through the field and get inside the top ten."

Christian Horner, Team Principal: "A frustrating qualifying for Daniel with what looks like suspected turbo failure, so he'll be starting from the back of the grid together with his gearbox penalty, hopefully the race can only improve for him. Max drove a solid qualifying and I think P5 was always going to be the maximum today, which will become fourth on the grid with Bottas' penalty. Hopefully we can make the most of any opportunity, which includes some potential wet weather conditions, and be competitive in the race from there."