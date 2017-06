Boullier: Another gut-wrenching failure

In a week in which Zak Brown admitted that McLaren is just ninety days away from seeking a divorce from Honda, and Fernando Alonso issued a similar deadline, another failure in today's Canadian Grand Prix left team boss Eric Boullier devastated.

As ever, Alonso gave 100%, and despite the fact that he was unable to compete on an equal basis with those around him extracted all he could from himself and his machinery.

Finally, it looked as though the two-time world champion would be rewarded, with just a handful of laps remaining he was seemingly settled in tenth place, virtually assured of his, and the team's, first points finish of the season.

Then on lap 66, disaster struck, as he lost oil pressure due to a mechanical issue in the power unit, and was forced to retire.

Climbing from his car, there were no histrionics, instead the Spaniard headed into the grandstand opposite, and after throwing his gloves into the crowd was welcomed by the fans with open arms, appreciative not only of his determination in the face of continued adversity but also his new found approachability.

While Alonso opted not to voice his total frustration at yet another failure, Eric Boullier had no such hesitation.

"For the first time this season, running in tenth place within spitting distance of the flag, we dared to hope," said the Frenchman. "OK, what we were daring to hope for were hardly rich pickings: a solitary world championship point for Fernando, who had driven superbly all afternoon, as he's driven superbly every race-day afternoon for the past two-and-a-half years. But, after so much toil and heartache, even that single point would have felt like a victory.

"And then came yet another gut-wrenching failure," he continued. "It's difficult to find the right words to express our disappointment, our frustration and, yes, our sadness. So I'll say only this: it's simply, and absolutely, not good enough."

It would appear that the writing is very much on the wall.

