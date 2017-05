Spanish GP: Qualifying notes - Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari secured second and fourth place on tomorrow's starting grid with Seb and Kimi respectively. But numbers don't tell the whole story, as a precautionary replacement of the Power Unit on car #5 required an extraordinary team effort to have Seb on track in time for Q1.

Sebastian Vettel: "I don't know how the mechanics did it. It's a lot of work to put together. I want to say a big thanks to the team. This morning we couldn't do what we wanted to. We know the track and the car, and I know that it is working. In the end we could have got pole position, but I missed the apex at the chicane. I was a bit late and lost a bit of time there. But, overall, putting the car on the front row is a massive success. I think we worked really well. We realized that there was an issue and that we could fix it. Tomorrow, with the race rhythm, it will be fine, because when you get into the pace it is easier. A good start looks always good, so we'll see, but I am confident for tomorrow and I always try to keep a smile."

Kimi Raikkonen: "The car has been working well the whole weekend and I'm happy with that, but I'm disappointed with the qualifying result . Track conditions were a bit tricky today, better than yesterday though. Although I felt I had a lot of speed I struggled here and there, making small mistakes, hitting the kerb, running wide, so I did not put a good lap together. Tomorrow we'll try again. We can make hundreds of different plans for the race, but there's no guarantee things will run as we wish. We know the strategies of our two cars, but we don't know what the others will do. We'll try to react in the right time and take the right decisions. The length of the DRS area has been increased: we don't know if it will make a big difference, but it's probably going to help a little bit."