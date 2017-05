Alonso explains tennis trip

When Fernando Alonso left the circuit shortly after his engine detonated on its install lap, there was widespread speculation that perhaps, finally, the Spaniard had had enough and opted to live out his internet meme and head to a place he would rather be.

As Honda revealed the source of the issue, insisting that the Spaniard's car would be ready for the second session, Alonso took to social media to post a picture of himself on the tennis court, along with the message: "keeping the body active".

At the end of the second session, having completed 21 laps, albeit with a best time 3.2s off the pace, he insisted that the tennis match and Instagram post was not a veiled threat.

"I have very little time in these weeks, with travelling, with planes," he told reporters. "So when I discovered that I had two hours free, instead of being on the sofa and watching television, I went for some training. My dedication is still 100 percent to my fitness and my preparation.

"It wasn't humour to go outside the circuit to play tennis," he insisted, "it was preparation. People got it wrong. I went out to have some fun and escape the circuit."

Referring to the ongoing issues with Honda, he said: "It is not my career, my ability, my image at stake... it is their career, ability, money and image.

"I try to support the team and drive as fast as I can, but the problem is not entirely mine. It is much bigger for them."

