Video: Alonso's Indy mount revealed

Ahead of his IndyCar track debut Fernando Alonso's No. 29 McLaren Honda Andretti challenger has been revealed.

Later this afternoon the two-time world champion will embark on a journey that he hopes will see him become only the second ever driver to claim motorsport's Triple Crown, winning the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indy 500 and the Le Mans 24 Hour race.

As promised, Alonso's Dallara features a livery that fully reflects his F1 mount, though all are hoping that the performance and result is significantly better.

We will be featuring live coverage of his practice runs on the site, so do please check in later - the session begins at 14:30 BST (13:30 GMT).

