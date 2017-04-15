Alonso Indy decision "barking mad", says Horner

While many believe the move that will see Fernando Alonso miss the Monaco Grand Prix and head across the Atlantic to take part in the Indy 500 is a work of genius, others are not so sure, believing the Spaniard and his team (and engine partner) have made a monumental mistake.

Speaking at the official press conference, Red Bull boss Christian Horner described the move, which was driven by McLaren boss Zak Brown - who was sitting alongside him - as "barking mad".

Asked if he would consider allowing one of his drivers to miss a Grand Prix in order to compete in another race, the Briton said: "It's a difficult one for Fernando, he's having a tough time. Zak's got the problem that he got a depressed driver on his hands; he's trying to keep him motivated.

"He's come up with this idea, send him to Indianapolis," he continued. "Must be barking mad, it's the nuttiest race I've ever seen. No testing. He's just going to jump in the car. Turn One is a proper turn as well. It's not just easy flat all the way round. I think he needs to see a psychiatrist personally.

"Would we let our drivers do it - no," he insisted. "I believe if a driver commits to a team... it's a bit like disappearing with another girlfriend half way through the year and then coming back, it doesn't seem the right thing to be doing. Perhaps if the races didn't clash or do it at the end of his Formula One career, but obviously McLaren have got this approach which is different to ours but good for them."

Asked the same question, Claire Williams admitted: "Not to upset the gentleman on my left (Brown) but, no.

"I don't know if that's because I'm my father's daughter and I know Frank probably wouldn't," she added, "but no I don't think I would but I won't expand on the reasons why."

Brown subsequently tweeted the infamous picture of Horner jumping into a swimming pool wearing a Superman cape, accompanying the picture with the words; "sorry Christian, which of us needs to see a psychiatrist?!"

The picture was taken in 2009... in Monaco.

