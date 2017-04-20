Alonso to test at Indianapolis on May 3

Officials at Indianapolis have revealed that Fernando Alonso will get his first taste of IndyCar on May 3

The Spaniard, who is due to attend this weekend's Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama as a spectator, will get to drive the Andretti Autosport Dallara - branded in McLaren colours - at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 3, three days after the Russian Grand Prix.

Fans are invited to watch his Indy debut from Turn 2 as well as the Museum parking lot and the South Terrace Grandstands.

After that he will return to Europe for the Spanish Grand Prix before returning to the United States for the start of official practice on May 15.

The Indy 500 takes place on May 28, the same day as the Monaco Grand Prix where Jenson Button will drive the Spaniard's car.