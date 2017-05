Live coverage of Alonso's IndyCar debut

Fans can watch live coverage of the highly anticipated first Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval test by two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso, with commentary from the team including the legendary Mario Andretti.

Before the Spaniard gets his hands on the car, Marco Andretti will head out, the youngster aiming to complete around 10 laps to shake down the car ahead of Alonso's test, and basically do a basic set-up for the F1 star.

Coverage begins at 14:30 BST (13:30 GMT)