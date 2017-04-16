Site logo

Bahrain GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
16/04/2017

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the 2017 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3
Vettel Ferrari SSU SSN SN
Hamilton Mercedes SSU SN SU
Bottas Mercedes SSU SSN SN
Raikkonen Ferrari SSU SSU SN
Ricciardo Red Bull SSU SN SSN
Massa Williams SSU SN SN
Perez Force India SSN SSN SN
Grosjean Haas SSU SSU SN
Hulkenberg Renault SSU SN SSU
Ocon Force India SSN SSN SN
Wehrlein Sauber SSN SN
Kvyat Toro Rosso SSN SN SSU
Palmer Renault SSU SN SSU
Alonso McLaren SSN SN SSN
Ericsson Sauber SN SSN
Sainz Toro Rosso SSN SSN
Stroll Williams SSN SN
Verstappen Red Bull SSU
Magnussen Haas SSN

Check out our Sunday gallery from Bahrain, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss