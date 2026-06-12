Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "We didn't feel that comfortable in the high or low speed today. We were lacking grip, feeling in the car and balance, so that is something we are going to try to work on overnight.

"The tyre compounds were tricky for everyone today; there is little grip and the cars were drifting around a lot. Our Team struggled a little bit more on the balance, but I do think it was tricky for everyone. We are not fighting up there at the front, but we will work on things overnight and see what we can improve on ahead of tomorrow's Qualifying.

Isack Hadjar: "Missing FP1 this morning meant I didn't feel fully comfortable in the car right away, so I could have done with a few more laps. We completed our run plan and gathered some good data, but there's a lot of work to do overnight. At the moment, we're still quite far off from the top guys so we need to figure out how to close the gap. It looks like Max had a tough FP1 and FP2 too, so hopefully we can make good progress ahead of Qualifying."

Ayuma Iwasa: "It's always special for me to drive a Formula One car, and I really enjoyed being back on the track today. This was my first time driving the new car under these regulations, which are quite different to the last time I drove one, but Isack gave me some good advice before the session. I was able to put together some good laps, push the car, and provide useful feedback to the Team on how it was behaving."

Paul Monaghan - Chief Engineer, Car Engineering: "We aren't miles off, in fact everyone seems to be experiencing similar issues and it is now our job to fix them to try and improve. This is another high-speed challenging track with four fast corners and we have to work on how best to navigate these. We will also look into how we can perhaps better manage the tyres and optimise our performance. We have made a lot of progress, but other teams are not standing still, so it looks from today, like we are not quite close enough yet. We have to get the best out of our car and work on how best to operate. Ultimately, we just need to focus on ourselves, get an understanding of what the car requires and then see where we end up."