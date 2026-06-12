McLaren and Red Bull to appeal Gasly decision

McLaren and Red Bull have both lodged notice of their intention to appeal the FIA's decision to rescind Pierre Gasly's pitlane speeding penalties in Monaco.

The decision, a rarity, was down to "a significant delta in the distance used to calculate the speed and distance which could be driven...and which appears to have been driven" following a measurement error in terms of the (pit) distance used to calculate speed.

Now restored to third, which is where he finished on the road before the penalties were applied, Gasly therefore demoted both Isack Hadjar and Oscar Piastri.

Other than this, Piastri was one of several other drivers hit with a speeding penalty, the others being Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Franco Colapinto.

During the hearing, McLaren claimed that there was no need to change the result as there was always a risk of error in terms of the speed calculations, something, they said, which teams already take into account.

However, Steve Nielsen argued that when Gasly was flagged for speeding without anything showing in Alpine's own data the French team became aware that something was wrong.

"99 times out of 100, and it's probably more than that, when you get pinged for pitlane speeding, you don't even question it," he said. "Some guy comes on the radio and says, 'you can see it in the data', and you just take the penalty. This time was different. It wasn't in our data... That's the biggest alarm bell for us."

Less than an hour after the FIA announced the result of the hearing, McLaren lodged notification of its intention to appeal, with Red Bull subsequently following suit.

Notifications have to be lodged within an hour of such decisions, after which the appellants have 96 hours in which to decide if they intend to proceed or drop the appeal.

Asked if Racing Bulls will appeal the decision, which impacted both of its drivers, neither of whom incurred penalties, Alan Permane said: "I don't want to comment because I don't want to prejudice anything for them.

"That's not clear, but there's a potential for that to go to the International Court of Appeal of course so I don't want to say anything about that," he added. "Yes we lose four points, we gained four on Sunday afternoon. We fight for them back on track and I think here we have an absolutely superb chance."

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