Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the MSC Cruises Grande Premio de Sao Paulo.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Norris McLaren NM US UM Antonelli Mercedes US NM UM Verstappen Red Bull NH NM NM NS Russell Mercedes UM US UM Piastri McLaren NM US UM Bearman Haas US NM UM Lawson Racing Bulls US NM Hadjar Racing Bulls US UM NM Hulkenberg Stake NM US Gasly Alpine US NM UM Albon Williams UM US NM Ocon Haas NH NM NM Sainz Williams NS NM NM Alonso Aston Martin NH UM NM Colapinto Alpine NM NS NM Stroll Aston Martin NH UM UM Tsunoda Red Bull NH NM NM NM Hamilton Ferrari NS NH NM UM Leclerc Ferrari NM Bortoleto Stake NS

