Site logo

Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
09/11/2025

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the MSC Cruises Grande Premio de Sao Paulo.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Norris McLaren NM US UM
Antonelli Mercedes US NM UM
Verstappen Red Bull NH NM NM NS
Russell Mercedes UM US UM
Piastri McLaren NM US UM
Bearman Haas US NM UM
Lawson Racing Bulls US NM
Hadjar Racing Bulls US UM NM
Hulkenberg Stake NM US
Gasly Alpine US NM UM
Albon Williams UM US NM
Ocon Haas NH NM NM
Sainz Williams NS NM NM
Alonso Aston Martin NH UM NM
Colapinto Alpine NM NS NM
Stroll Aston Martin NH UM UM
Tsunoda Red Bull NH NM NM NM
Hamilton Ferrari NS NH NM UM
Leclerc Ferrari NM
Bortoleto Stake NS

Check out our Sunday gallery from Interlagos here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms